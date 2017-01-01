Sudden snowfall brings life to standstill in Manang, Mustang

POKHARA: The normal life and the vehicular movement in the trans-Himalayan districts of Manang and Mustang districts have been badly affected due to a sudden snowfall in the region on Sunday.

Local Min Kashi Gurung from Upper Manang said the areas above Titang including the district headquarters Chame received snowfall today. The temperature has suddenly dipped after the weather change.

Likewise, in Mustang, the district headquarters Jomsom and other places including Kagbeni, Muktinath, Jhong, Chusang, Ghami, Surkhang, Charang and Lomangthang have been blanketed with snow.

Leti VDC of Myagdi district also witnessed a continuous snowfall.

The locals, domestic and foreign tourists visiting in the area have been badly affected by the sudden change in the weather triggered by the westerly wind.

– By Bharat Koirala for THT

