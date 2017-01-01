Pokhara hotels see cent per cent occupancy this New Year

POKHARA: The lake city of Pokhara has recorded cent per cent occupancy in hotels for the first time following the 2015 April earthquake.

Rooms in Pokhara at present are full with people enjoying the New Year 2017.

For the past two days, hotels in Pokhara are full, said President of Western Regional Hotel Association, Pokhara Bharat Raj Pahari.

“This has been really encouraging for us.”

Pokhara is currently full with domestic as well as many tourists from neighbouring India.

More than 50,000 tourists had attended the New Year Street Festival held in Pokhara on Saturday.

There are around 20,000 beds in over 450 hotels in Pokhara, according to Pahari.

Along with adjoining areas like Dhampus, Rupakot and Begnas, Pokhara has a total capacity to host 30,000 tourists at a time.

– RSS, THT

