Glacier exploration expeditions for girls accepting applicants
The Inspiring Girls Expeditions program is accepting applications for participation in its free program through the month of January.
Each summer, the program takes groups of high school girls ages 16 and 17 on glacier expeditions in Alaska and Washington. Participants of the program attend the 12-day expeditions with a group of instructors, and conduct field studies with glaciologists, oceanographers, artists and mountaineers.
“Each Inspiring Girls expedition combines many aspects of science, art, critical thinking, and mountaineering or kayaking,” according to the organization’s application materials. “We are looking for girls who will each contribute in a unique way to the team.”
Selection of each expedition team is much like selection for a mountaineering expedition team: the organization tries to put together a balanced group with a diversity of backgrounds and skill sets.
Although applicants should be physically able to do field study work on the expeditions, the Inspiring Girls organization hopes to offer opportunities to young women who haven’t necessarily had a chance to get into the deep backcountry before.
For the 2017 program, expeditions are planned to Bear Glacier near Seward with a kayak trip; an all-glacier expedition in Alaska; and an expedition to Mount Baker, an ice-covered volcano in Washington. The Alaska glacier trip is limited to applicants from Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, Yukon or California. The other two are open to all age-eligible applicants.
The Inspiring Girls Expedition program is supported in part by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Alaska Climate Science Center. The application deadline is on Jan. 31. For more information or to apply, go to www.inspiringgirls.org.
– By Mary Lockman for FRONTIERSMAN