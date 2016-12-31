Highland areas of Dolakha and Ramechhap witness snowfall

DOLAKHA: Highland areas around Jiri in Dolakha and some areas of Ramechhap district have received snowfall from Saturday noon, affecting normal life.

Snowfall has occurred in Patase, Thulodhunga, Kapti Hanumante areas in Dolakha and Tamedanda, Gumdel and Deurali Sherding in Ramechhap.

Cold coupled with snowfall has affected those survivors of the earthquake of April 25, 2015 living in makeshift huts. Children and elderly people are hit hard in particular.

– RSS, TKP

