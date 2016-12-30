China confirms joint military drill with Nepal for first time

KATHMANDU: Amid concerns of India over the proposed military drill, China on Thursday officially announced that it is holding joint military exercise with Nepal next year.

Speaking at a monthly news conference, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun said China and Nepal had been in “initial communication” on the proposed military exercise, and that the details would be released in due course of time.

Although Nepal has been holding joint military exercises with other countries including India and the United States, this is the first Nepali military would be holding such an exercise with China. India, which traditionally considers Nepal as its sphere of influence, has grown concerned with the announcement of military drill with its strategic rival in the region.

As per the initial plan, the joint drill on dealing with hostage scenario involving international terror groups is scheduled to be held in February next year.

