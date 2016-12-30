Tamu Lhosar being celebrated across Nepal

KATHMANDU: Gurungs of Nepal are celebrating the Tamu Lhosar festival across the country on Friday.

Gurungs, members of one of the culturally rich ethnic communities of Nepal, celebrate the festival as their new year, organising different cultural functions and extending best wishes among each other.

Meanwhile, a function is being organised at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on the occasion.

The government has declared a public holiday today for the celebration.

The Gurungs divide time in a cycle of 12 years and each year is represented by 12 different animals–garuda, serpent, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, deer, mouse, cow, tiger and cat. This year is the year of bird.

Tamu Lhosar is celebrated every year on the 15th day of the ninth month (Poush) of the Bikram Samvat Calender.

Meanwhile, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended their greetings on the occasion.

