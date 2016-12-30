Nepal, China agree to manage Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border point

RASUWA: Nepali and Chinese officials have agreed to manage Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border point to ease the trade, heighten cross-border security, and repair the boundary pillars.

The agreements were reached at a border security meeting that was held in Kerung, Tibet, on Wednesday.

Chief District Officer of Rasuwa Chomendra Neupane said the Chinese side has agreed, among others, to relax its policy on entry permit for Nepali importers via Kerung route in view of the import hindrance caused at the Tatopani-Khasa border point due to the earthquakes of 2015.

So far, the Chinese authority has been issuing entry permits to only those traders who are based in Rasuwa.

The Chinese officials are positive about issuing entry permits to all traders in near future, Neupane said.

On Tuesday, Chinese and Nepali officials had discussed border security along the Tatopani-Khasa border.

At a meeting held in Khasa, the Chinese side had urged the Nepali authority to step up security and surveillance at the border in view of the upcoming Kalchakra Puja being held in Bodh Gaya, India, where exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit.

The Chinese authority is concerned about possible free-Tibet protests taking place near China-Nepal border area during the period of Kalchakra Puja between January 3 and 14, said Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchok Antar Bahadur Silwal.

