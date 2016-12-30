Huge stock of rice remains unused for 4 years

NEPALGUNJ: Sacks of rice grains donated by the Japanese government four years ago remain unused and neglected in the Nepal Food Corporation (NFC) Zonal Office’s warehouse in Nepalgunj.

Office Chief, Moti Raj Gyawali, confirmed the stockpile of 10,660 sacks of rice grains received four years ago under Japanese grant.

“Each sack contains 30 kilos of rice,” Gyawali confided, and adding further, “There has not been any decision from the centre on what to do with the rice in the godown, so we are unable to use it.”

The Corporation has been purchasing paddy. It does not have enough space to store the paddies purchased from farmers while at the same time, a huge stock of rice grains continues to remain unused in its godown.

