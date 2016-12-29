Police recover 7 kg of ‘smuggled’ gold from Kalanki

KATHMANDU: After recovering 7kg of smuggled gold from a Toyota hilux (Ba 8 Cha 7420) at Kalanki on Wednesday evening, police have launched a series of raids at various places in Kathmandu to find the main culprit.

Police have taken the driver, Kursang Lama, under control and are carrying out further investigation.

The Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD) of Nepal Police has launched search operations following a tip-off that “a huge cache of gold had entered Kathmandu through Rasuwa.”

Superintendent of Police at MCD, Prakash Jung Karki informed Republica Online that the gold was found hidden in the front part of the vehicle.

Karki claimed that the technical team is searching the vehicle to find more hidden gold, if any. “There could be more gold hidden in the vehicle. We are looking for the main person behind the case,” he said.

– By Deepak Kharel for REPUBLICA

