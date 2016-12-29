Singaporean, Spanish nationals held for flying drone camera

PARBAT: Police have arrested two foreign nationals from the district headquarters Kushma on the charge of flying a drone camera without permission.

Acting on a tip-off, Police detained Singaporean and Spanish nationals while they were flying a drone camera from a suspension bridge connecting Kushma and Gyadi, District Police office, Parbat told Republica Online.

The arrested are Spanish national Degaldo Lazarro (passport number 434310) and Singaporean national Jikki Lijana (passport number 5458763).

They had come to Parbat with guide Navaraj Mainali working for Nepal Dream Travels and Treking Agency.

An official permission is a must for flying drone cameras.

The arrested were released in coordination with the local administration on the condition that they would come back with the required permission letter.

The drone camera has been kept at the District Police Office, Parbat for now. It will be returned to them once they turn up with the permission letter.

– REPUBLICA

