Home ministry tells DAO to study reality of needy Dalit kids

BAJURA: Ministry for Home Affairs has directed District Administration Office to take stock of the ground reality about the helpless children of Bajura.

The attention of the Ministry for Home Affairs was drawn after a news covered by The Himalayan Times today about the helpless children oft Sappata VDC in Bajura.

As many as four children from a Dalit family in the VDC became orphans after their parents died a month apart from one another, leaving the kids with no one to care for them.

The ministry today directed District Administration Office Bajura to take stock of the ground reality of the helpless Dalit children.

Acting Chief District Officer Bhim Bahadur Shahi said that he had also sought to learn the real condition of the children through the VDC secretary after home secretary at the ministry had phoned him regarding the matter. He said that he had also received directive to help the parentless children.

The helpless children are: Maski BK, 16, her brother Junga, 12, and her sisters Amila, 10, and eight-year-old Sukili. It is said that their father Dhansingh, who was suffering from asthma, died due to lack of treatment five years ago while their mother, who was also suffering from the same disease, died just four months after her husband’s death.

The children have been living a tough life after they lost their parents in a hut constructed in the middle of the jungle.

The children had dropped out of school after the incident. Maski is a seventh grader, Junga and Amila are fifth graders and Sukili is a one grader in the local Mandali Lower Secondary School.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

