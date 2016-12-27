13 injured in Pokhara bus accident

POKHARA: As many as 13 passengers were injured when a bus met with an accident at Shivalaya Chowk of Pokhara Sub-Metropolitan City this morning, police said.

According to police, the accident took place when the bus (Ga 1Kha 3122) heading from Kristinachne Chaur fell some 132 meters down the road at the place.

According to eye witness Sabin Poudel, the accident took place while attempting to take a turn at Shivalaya Chowk.

Locals and police had rescued the passengers and taken the inured to the hospital.

Among the injured, 5 are admitted at Manipal Teaching Hospital, while others returned home after general treatment. The bus driver and helper were reportedly critically injured in the accident.

The hospital sources said that most of the injured were sustained injuries on head, leg and hand.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news