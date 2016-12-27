Elephant Festival kicks off in Sauraha

SAURAHA: An elephant festival has kicked off in Sauraha, Chitwan from today with an aim to boost up the local tourism.

According to Regional Hotel Association, Chitwan, the event organizer, the festival is the continuity of the Elephant Race Tournament that used to be held in Sauraha 12 years ago.

The festival began with an eye-catching procession of bedecked elephants that started from the eastern sector of the Chitwan National Park and passed through Sauraha.

The organizers said that the festival, aimed at prolonging stay of tourists in the town, is also organised coinciding with Christmas and the English New Year.

The nine various programs including elephant ‘fast walk’ tournament, elephant Polo, a football match among elephant calves, cart race, elephant painting, picnic for elephants, a cultural program and a boat riding competition are the parts of the festival, Association Secretary Rammani Khanal said. A Tharu cultural rally was also part of the inaugural session of the festival.

– By Narayan Maharjan for SETOPATI

