Fewa Lake beautification starts

POKHARA: A campaign has been launched with the aim of further enhancing the beauty of Pokhara’s Fewa Lake to draw more visitors.

Deputy Managing Director of SBI Bank Siddhartha Sen Gupta laid the foundation for the beautification project.

Pokhara Sub-metropolitan city had only four months earlier allocated the designated task to Nepal SBI Bank.

As per the agreement, the construction of 13 resting places and vast gardens in the vicinity have been planned.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 8 million, includes separate toilets for males and females, banking terminal and a pure drinking water distribution centre.

Nepal SBI Bank Management committee Chairman Krishna Prasad Acharya said that his bank had started the project to support the community and will continue to do so in the future.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

