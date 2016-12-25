School principal swept away by river trying to win Rs 500 bet

KATHMANDU: A man trying to win Rs 500 bet to swim across Marsyangdi River has been swept away in Lamjung district.

Raju Ghimire, 40, a resident of Jorti, Chautara, and headmaster of Himjyoti Primary School at Kaule, in the district was swept away while trying to swim across the river on Sunday. Raju and another local Padam Ghimire had bet Rs 500 to swim across the river first. While Padam swam to safety, Raju was swept away, said DSP Samir Chandra Kharel.

Police and locals are trying to locate the missing body but are yet to find it, said DSP Kharel.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

