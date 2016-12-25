Tourist buses to be given access through Narayangadh-Muglin road

CHITWAN: Tourist buses plying on the Narayangadh-Muglin road stretch have been allowed access though the road is closed as it is undergoing expansion works.

Chitwan’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Narayan Bhatta has asked tourist buses or any vehicles carrying tourists to inform the local authorities for access. The buses carrying green number plates would be escorted by the police through the road.

Tourism entrepreneurs in Chitwan had pressed the local administration to issue the instruction after the tourist bus heading to Chitwan had to divert to other destinations following the closure.

The narrow road stretch is currently being expanded, due to which it is closed routinely for work, the Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project engineer Shiva Khanal said.

The routine closure would continue for the next four months, he added.

The routine closure from 11 am to 3 pm on a daily basis started from December 22. The road project has appealed to the drivers to use alternative routes during this time of the day.

– RSS, THT

