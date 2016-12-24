Minimum age for marriage being upgraded to 20

KATHMANDU: A new proposal has been made to change the minimum age for marriage from 18 to 20.

According to the proposal, anyone found guilty of forcing people to marry before the age of 20 would be sentenced to one-year jail or slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

However, those who have reached the age of 18 are allowed to get married before they turn 20 with the permission of their guardians.

The proposal also categorises taking care of the parents in their old age as children’s duty.

If found guilty of inflicting pain and suffering to the elderlies or the newborns, they may be sentenced to three-year jail and slapped with a fine of Rs 30,000.

– RSS, THT

