Load-shedding schedule won’t be announced anymore: Minister Sharma

KATHMANDU: Minister for Energy Janardan Sharma has said that the government is working to make the entire country free from load-shedding.

He claimed that it was possible to end load-shedding in the major cities by managing the existing structures of the power supply.

“Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) won’t publish load-shedding schedule anymore,” he said addressing a program organized by CPN (Maoist Center), Sindhuli Chapter on Saturday, “The announcement will be implemented in behavior.”

He said that economic prosperity is possible only by ending power outage, adding that the government has thus kept the agenda of ending power cut in its utmost priority.

Minister Sharma further said that power outage throughout the country will be further reduced after the completion of the Khimti-Dhalkebar Transmission Line. He added that the government has directed the concerned to complete the construction works at the soonest.

On a separate note, Minister Sharma said that the constitution amendment proposal was registered based on an earlier agreement that was forged between Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML.

“Nepal needs stability. Unity among all the parties is a must to ensure it,” he said, adding that it is necessary to amend the constitution to address the grievances over the constitution.

– By Anil Bhandari for REPUBLICA

