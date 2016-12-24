Music video to promote tourism

LAMJUNG: In a unique effort to promote tourism, the local community of Siurung, Lamjung has created a music video showcasing monasteries, temples, landscapes, and the lifestyle of their settlement. The music video was written and composed by Krishna Kumar Gurung.

Speaking about the video, a member of the music video production committee, Kalpana Ghale said, “We have tried to incorporate various elements of our village in the video—our culture, tradition, art, local diversity, and much more. We are requesting tourists to visit our village through the video.” She added, “We are confident that it will help promote tourism in our hometown.”

Another village, Tagrin, Lamjung, also recently produced a music video, which casts its locals as singers and actors. Bal Bahadur Gurung, one of the organisers for the initiative, said that the video shows the culture, hospitality, nature and landscapes of the village. He said, “Many people will be able to see the video and will have an idea about the village before they come here.” Many other villages like Daduwa, Kumlung, Charagaun, Maping, and more have also made music videos to such ends.

Jasu Gurung, a director, said that after the peace agreement there has been rise in internal tourism and following that there has been production of many music videos like this. She said, “Initially, most songs used to be in Gurung dialect, but of late, they have been increasingly composed in Nepali to reach a larger audience.” Previously many villages like Ghalegaun, Sigde, Pachowk had also created videos like this.

– By Aash Gurung for TKP

