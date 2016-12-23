60 girls rescued from being trafficked in past one year

KATHMANDU: Despite various campaigns running across the country against girl trafficking, incidents of this kind are going unabated.

The total 60 girls were rescued from being trafficked in the past one year (till December 15, 2016) in the pretext of foreign employment, according to a report prepared by Bishwas Nepal, an NGO working against human trafficking. The report was made public here on Friday at a press conference.

The girls below 18 were rescued from particularly restaurants at New Bus Park and surrounding areas, said Chairperson of the NGO Tara Bhandari.

Children and girls victimised by the earthquake of April 25, 2015 are susceptible to trafficking in particular, the report said.

– RSS, TKP

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news