3-member women team to scale Mt Kanchenjunga

KATHMANDU: A three-member women team is set to climb the third highest peak in the world, Mount Kanchenjunga.

The team led by Maya Sherpa is preparing to ascend the mountain measuring 8,586 meters coming April-May.

They have already reached atop the highest peak-Mount Everest-and second highest- Mount K2.

Organizing a press meet in the Capital today, the team shared that the expedition aims to inspire the State and the countries across the globe to mitigate the adverse effects of the climate change.

Furthermore, they are of the belief that their expedition will be relevant to send a positive message that Nepal is safe for mountaineering tourism in Nepal in the wake of the Gorkha Earthquake.

Of all the highest peaks measuring above 8,000 meters, Mount Kanchenjunga is considered relatively difficult to scale. A total of 344 mountaineers are recorded to have been successful in their expedition to this mountain so far.

The team is heading towards the third highest mountain in the world through the Seven Summits Foundation.

Ang Tshering Sherpa, President of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, saw off the all-women team.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news