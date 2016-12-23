Breathtaking aerial view of vicinity of Kathmandu Valley

The hills, hillocks and snow-capped mountains that surround the Kathmandu Valley look quite astonishing.

We see a huge number of tourists hike around the nearby hillocks to savor the beauty of snow-capped mountains, especially in the morning sunshine.

The passengers traveling to and from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) through domestic or international flights are delighted by the scenery of the breathing mountain range which makes them feel as if they are taking a mountain flight.

With the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain rage, the gorges, terrains, hills and hillocks compounded by blue windy rivers look quite breathtaking as they play a hide and seek under the thick fog.

Photos and text by Tek Narayan Bhattarai

























– By Tek Narayan Bhattarai for REPUBLICA

