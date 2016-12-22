11 Rolpa girls rescued from child labour

ROLPA: The Rolpa District Police Office has rescued as many as 11 minors who had left their home to work in brick kilns of Kathmandu, on Thursday.

Police arrested Pabitra Rana of the district from Rolpa Bus Park.

Police said she had assured them a job at Maheshwori Brick Kiln of Kathmandu.

All girls are under16.

Dil Kumari Buda, the Women Cell In-charge at the DPO, said, “We are still investigating and will proceed with the action on the basis of investigation. The children’s financial condition was poor and they had left school for job.”

The children will be kept at a safe house till investigation ends, said police.

Gokarna Pun, Child Right Officer at the District Child Welfare Board, said, “We are preparing to send the kids back home as child labour is a serious crime.”

