Taiwanese trekker dies in Annapurna region of Nepal

KATHMANDU: A Taiwanese trekker died after feeling dizzy while heading towards the Annapurna region in Nepal on Thursday.

The 61-year-old man, Ching Hsian Hlee, was taken to the Gandaki Medical College today. After examinations, the doctors declared him dead.

The trekker, holding the passport number 314115948, had fallen down after dizziness at around 10:30 am in Tikhedhunga, Dangsing-8 of Kaski.

He was heading towards the popular trekking region via Birethanti.

– By Rup Narayan Dhakal for THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Related news