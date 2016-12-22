Suspended CIAA chief Karki physically assaulted, smeared with soot

KATHMANDU: Suspended Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Lokman Singh Karki, physically assaulted on Thursday.

Karki was assaluted by two cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN (Maoist)’s student wing, All Nepal National Independent Student Union (Revolutionary.

The Incident took place when Karki was returning home after appearing before the Supreme Court for a hearing on the case filed against him. Karki had reached the court in a car, Ba 13 Cha, 8586, to attend the hearing on the writ petition filed againt him today.

According to eyewitness, Karki’s attackers punched him on his back while shouting slongans such as “Long Live CPN Maoist”. The assailants also smeared black soot on Karki’s face as he was preparing to leave the court.

Police have taken the assailants under control and “an investigation into the incident is underway.”

The attackers have been identified as Prabal Shahi of Rukumkot-8 in Rukum district, currently living in Kirtipur and Chandra Bahadur Budha of Aathabari-4, currently living in Gongabu.

According to police, they are associated with All Nepal National Independent Student Union Revolutionary, the student wing of Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN Maoist.

Supreme Court (SC) has started hearing on the writ petition filed against suspended (CIAA chief Karki from today.

