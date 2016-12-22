Govt forms task force to study Fast Track

KATHMANDU: The government has constituted a seven-member task force headed by National Planning Commission (NPC) vice-chairman to conduct infrastructure study for the construction of the Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track.

The task force will give suggestions within a month’s time regarding whether or not the detailed project report on the fast track project prepared by an Indian company prior to this could be used and how to manage the financial resources for the construction of the fast track. The government is undertaking the construction of the fast track.

Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki, who is also the government’s spokesman, said the task force will also give suggestions whether the funds for the fast track project could be mobilized from the general public or any of the government agencies.

Province civil service bill to be introduced

The meeting also gave approval in principle for the formulation of the bill related to formation, operation and the terms of services of the province civil service.

“This bill will prove significant regarding the type of bureaucracy at the province level,” the government spokesman said.

Outlet through constitutional way

When asked about the fate of the constitution amendment bull, Minister Karki said that the Council of Ministers’ meeting also discussed the contemporary political situation and that the government wanted to move ahead on the constitutional course.

Talks planned with engineers

He said the government would seek solution to the problem about the en masse resignation by engineers mobilized in the post-earthquake reconstruction through talks. The engineers and technicians working in the post-quake reconstruction projects had resigned en mass citing inadequate facilities.

Award to players, Shuklaphanta Wildlife Reserve now a park

The Cabinet meeting also today decided to provide prize of Rs 7.5 million to the national football team.

It decided to upgrade the Shuklaphanta Wildlife Reserve into a national park. Likewise, the meeting decided to set up the Peace Fund and a separate health institution for the management of the donation of human organs.

Appointment

The Council of Ministers meeting today appointed Robus Kusum Subedi as the General Manager of Nepal Drugs Limited and Pramod Kumar Baidya as the chairman of the Appeal Committee of the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority.

– RSS, TKP

