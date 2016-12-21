Dhurmus Suntali Foundation’s 3rd earthquake-resistant settlement in Bardibas

KATHMANDU: The Dhurmus Suntali Foundation on Tuesday announced to commence the construction of third model earthquake-resistant settlement in Bardibas-2 of Mahottari district.

In an official video, comedian duo Sitaram Kattel and Kunjana Ghimire, popularly known as Dhurmus and Suntali respectively, announced to extend their social endevaours.

According to the couple, they would be making houses of 50 families in the area.

The duo also thanked all the Nepalis for their support in their earlier projects.

Previously, they had handed over the similar settlements at Pahari of Kavrepalanchok and Giranchaur of Sindhupalchok as well.

– THT ONLINE

